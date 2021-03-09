40% rise in dogs handed in for adoption amid pandemic

The Dogs Trust says it has seen a 40% increase in owners who want to hand in their dogs for adoption because of the pandemic.

The charity has now launched a new campaign to try and help the pets.

With the pandemic taking a toll on mental health and wellbeing, an increasing number of dog owners have had to make some heartbreaking decisions.

"It ranges from experienced dog owners to new dog owners," Dogs Trust manager Conor O'Kane told UTV.

"People are struggling, whether it's with financial or just their own mental health or wellbeing."

Rescue centres across the country have been inundated with calls from dog owners finding it difficult to cope with the added stress.

"We do make it our aim to care for as many dogs as possible," continued Conor.

"People have been very understanding and working well with us this year to get as many dogs through our care as possible."