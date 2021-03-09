Business groups urge Executive to set up lost footfall fund

Business groups are calling on the Executive to urgently set up a lost footfall fund for town centres which are due to open but have dramatically lost custom due to lockdown.

Retail NI and the Belfast Chamber insist a growing number of essential food retailers and other businesses are struggling to survive.

They are also asking for a full year of rates relief from 1 April.

“While these businesses can legally remain open, trade for them has fallen off a cliff and they receive no financial support at all from the Executive," a statement said.

"With non-essential retail, hospitality and the vast majority of offices closed, many of our town and city centres are like ghost towns and these businesses will not survive much longer."

The business groups continued: “We also want to see the Executive green light further rates relief from April for a year following the similar decision of the UK Government and other devolved Governments.

"This would give traders across the hardest hit sectors an opportunity to plan out recovery for their business over the next twelve months.

“Cash-strapped businesses need that clarification now given that 1 April is less than a month away and we hope that the Finance Minister will confirm this as soon as possible."