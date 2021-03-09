Daughter 'horrified' to be told of six-month wait for mum's cancer tests

The daughter of a Lisnaskea woman says she was horrified when her mother was told that she would have to wait six months for tests to see if she had cancer.

Anna O'Reilly decided to pay to go privately last December, and was then disagnosed with stage three colon cancer.

Her family fears that, had she waited for the NHS, things would have been far worse.

Monica O'Reilly says something needs to be done - especially in Co Fermanagh - for people who cannot afford private healthcare.

"We were quite horrified," Monica told UTV. "Mum went into the colorectal surgeon on her own and came out saying 'he's going to see me in six months'.

"Mum has had cancer 40-odd years ago, so to be sitting and face such a waiting time when time is of the essence.."

The Lisnaskea woman had been red-flagged by her GP three times last year.

She was referred for a CT scan at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen, where a specialist discovered something but could not confirm what it was.

Anna urgently needed a colonoscopy, but that would take months on the NHS.

After paying to go private the grandmother was then told just before Christmas it was cancer.

"We were very fortunate to be in a situation where we could go privately for mum's private investigations, and then the surgeon who looked after her was able to put mum on his NHS list again, once the diagnosis had been secured," continued Monica.

"It really saddens me - I want the NHS to be there for everybody, I don't want all this to be swept under the carpet as due to Covid-19."

Monica's mother got the tumour removed in January on the NHS. The cancer had spread and she needed chemotherapy.

Two days after her mother got the operation, cancer surgeries were cancelled.

"We're hugely lucky," continued Monica. "If she hadn't had the surgery then, it would have spread further.

"I've already lost dad to cancer, losing mummy wasn't an option, she's such an important part of my life, my brother's life and all the grandchildren - we love her to pieces."

The health minister has admitted himself that cancer services were already fragile before Covid-19, with deteriorating waiting times for diagnosis and treatment.

Monica says her mum is now doing "really well" and has recovered well from her surgery.