Hundreds of women in Northern Ireland could be living with undiagnosed breast cancer due to the pandemic, a charity has warned.

Breast Cancer Now calculated that fewer referrals and less access to treatment, coupled with a pause to breast screening programmes, meant around 248 fewer people were diagnosed with breast cancer between March and December 2020.

The team analysed a range of data to reach the figure, including the number of people starting their first treatment for breast cancer, the number of women screened each month and the length of time for which services were paused.

They found nearly 11,000 women across the UK could be living with undiagnosed breast cancer. Around 8,900 women in England, 890 in Scotland, 687 cases in Wales and Northern Ireland's figure.

The charity also warned of a forthcoming "perfect storm", with health workers in imaging and diagnostic services under unprecedented pressure due to the pandemic, having already been "chronically under-resourced" beforehand.

Baroness Delyth Morgan, chief executive of Breast Cancer Now, said: "While we cannot know the full impacts of the pandemic, what we do know now is that over the coming years the number of women coming forward could overwhelm our already over-stretched workforce."

Women with breast cancer have already paid an unacceptable price due to the pandemic - we simply cannot afford for any more time to pass before UK governments invest in and tackle the crisis facing the cancer workforce. Baroness Delyth Morgan, chief executive of Breast Cancer Now

She continued: "Only then will we be giving women the best chance of an early breast cancer diagnosis which we know is critical to their chances of survival."

During the pandemic, breast screening services were temporarily paused for a time in Northern Ireland to allow staff and resources to be reallocated to tackle Covid-19.

Overall, the charity found nearly 1.2 million fewer women in the UK underwent breast screening between March and December.

An NHS spokeswoman said: "While the vast majority of cancers detected through screening programmes are at a very early stage and so the clinical impact on patients is extremely low, thousands of invitations are being sent every month and people should book in for screening as soon as they are invited.

"If you feel a lump or any cancer symptom, please come forward and get checked."