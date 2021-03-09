NI reacts to interview with Harry and Meghan

People in Northern Ireland have been reacting to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The interview with Harry and Meghan, which was broadcast in the UK on Monday evening, was watched by millions of viewers.

One of the biggest concerns raised was an allegation of racism against an unnamed member of the Royal family.

Meghan and Harry told Oprah the person had asked how dark their son's skin would be.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Buckingham Palace said that the issues raised around race are "concerning" and "will be addressed by the family privately".

The statement reads: "The following statement is issued by Buckingham Palace on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first official visit to Northern Ireland in 2018, shortly before their wedding.

Jordan Moates has been gauging reaction to the interview in the town of Kilkeel in Co Down, where Harry and Meghan hold the titles of Baron and Baroness of Kilkeel.

Northern Ireland's political leaders were asked about the interview on Tuesday.

First Minister Arlene Foster said she has not watched it, and made clear she would not be watching it in the future.

"I think it's incredibly sad for Her Majesty the Queen to have had to listen to all of that," she added.

Meanwhile deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said it was not for her to comment on it, but added that any suggestion of racism anywhere "should be called out".

She said: "I think that some of the commentary around racism, racism should be called out in any form wherever it is seen, so that's the only thing I would say on it."