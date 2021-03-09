NI set to vaccinate '600,000 people by Wednesday'

The health minister says it is likely that coronavirus jabs will be administered to 600,000 people in Northern Ireland by Wednesday.

Robin Swann was speaking during a visit to a vaccination center at the Ulster Hospital, alongside First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill.

He hailed the progress of the vaccine programme and said it should be further ramped up with one of the largest deliveries of the AstraZeneca vaccine later this week.

Mr Swann said some of the regional vaccination centres are being moved from Pfizer to AstraZeneca due to the imminent delivery.

"Because of the size of this delivery, it will actually be two separate batches, one has a use-by date of the end of this month but with the numbers we are putting through now on a daily basis, we'll be able to manage that, it will be a challenge but we have logistics now in place to be able to cope with those large numbers," said the minister.

"When we see the size of this delivery and actually have it here in Northern Ireland, we could be looking at the possibility of moving to a next stage along the programme, another age cohort being called forward some time soon."

The Health Department says some 596,527 people here have now been vaccinated.

In total, 40% of the adult population have received a vaccine, and both doses have now been administered across all care homes.

Arlene Foster thanked those involved in the vaccination programme and said: "Later this month we will see the opening of the mass testing facilities at the SSE Arena, along with the inclusion of over 350 local pharmacies as part of a planned expansion.

"This gives us all the much-needed confidence that brighter days are close at hand."

Michelle O'Neill said: "The success of our vaccination programme has been nothing short of amazing.

"It is remarkable that more than 641,000 vaccines have been administered across the north in only three months since the programme commenced on 8 December.

“The Covid-19 vaccine is a precious resource that offers valuable protection to people across our community and will help to drive forward our recovery from the pandemic.

“We are immensely grateful to all those who have been involved in the planning and delivery of the programme and to all those who have come forward to be vaccinated.

"I would urge everyone to take up the vaccine when it is offered to you."