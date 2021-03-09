Two more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Two more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,079, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 240 new positive cases, out of 1,811 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 1,269 positive cases.

There are currently 222 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 32 of them in intensive care and 22 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 93%, with the South West Acute and the Ulster Hospital operating beyond capacity.

There are also 18 confirmed and active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.

Meanwhile, modelling has suggested there could still be a further 30,000 coronavirus deaths in the UK, with a new “surge” in infections as restrictions are lifted.

Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Adviser to the UK Government, explained that many people would still be vulnerable – including those not yet vaccinated, those who chose not to receive the vaccine, and those for whom it had not been as effective.

"In an average flu year, 7,000 to 9,000 people would die, and in a typically bad flu year, up to 20,000 people would die,” he said.

“These are not ridiculous numbers, they are perfectly reasonable numbers for a significant respiratory virus.”

As such, Mr Whitty said he would “strongly advise” against any move to shorten the timetable for easing lockdown restrictions.

Downing Street has insisted lockdown will be eased “gradually”, while devolved governments are also proceeding with caution.

The Northern Ireland Executive has expressed a desire to only move forward slowly with easements in order to prevent backwards steps or another lockdown.

According to Prime minister Boris Johnson, one third of the entire UK population has now been vaccinated.