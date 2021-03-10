Cannabis with an estimated street value of over half a million pounds has been seized from a lorry at Larne Harbour.

The PSNI said the suspected Class B drugs were found in a vehicle on Tuesday at around 7.10pm during a proactive operation involving PSNI, Border Force and HMRC.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug offences and possessing an offensive weapon. He has been charged with drug offences and is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Some of the cannabis with an estimated street value of £510,000 seized from a lorry at Larne Harbour. Credit: PSNI

Detective Superintendent Zoe McKee said: “The nature of serious and organised crime, in this case, the illegal trafficking of drugs for profit, is a very concerning and deeply impactive issue.

"Within PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit, we are pleased to work with partners in thwarting the activities of criminals.

“The harm caused by illegal drugs cannot be underestimated and neither should our resolve to continue to make Northern Ireland a hostile environment for those involved in drug dealing within our communities. These criminal elements often operate as part of a wider organised crime group (OCG) and prey on the most vulnerable in order to benefit themselves."

Detective Superintendent McKee added: We work better together and as part of a collective effort to monitor and target criminals who seek to exploit the common travel area, members of the Organised Crime Task Force (OCTF), have demonstrated their commitment to disrupting those who seek to cause harm through the illegal importation and supply of drugs in Northern Ireland.

"I would appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply, to call police on the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form. The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online."