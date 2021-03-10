Eight further coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland

Video report by Sharon O'Neill

Eight more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health.

The deaths, which occurred in the last 24-hour reporting period, were reported to the Public Health Agency. The individuals had a positive test for Covid-19 and died within 28 days of that test.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,087, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The daily Department of Health figures show there have also been 147 new positive cases, out of 1,710, individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 1,216 positive cases.

There are currently 212 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 29 of them in intensive care and 19 on ventilators. That's compared with 299 Covid inpatients seven days ago.

Bed occupancy is at 94% on Wednesday, with Royal Victoria Hospital, South West Acute and Ulster hospitals operating over capacity.

There are also 16 confirmed and active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes, seven fewer than compared with the previous seven days.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health also launched a dashboard on Covid-19 vaccination figures for the population, as another milestone was reached with more than 600,000 people having received their first dose.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “Our vaccination programme is continuing to make excellent progress.

“I am committed to improving the regular flow of information on the programme. This dashboard is a step in that direction.”