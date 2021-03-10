Families 'denied care home visits' despite new guidance

Northern Ireland's Commissioner for Older People has expressed his concerns over possible breaches of human rights as people in care homes are still being denied visits.

Care home residents were among the first to be prioritised for the Covid-19 vaccine and most residents in Northern Ireland have received both jabs.

The Department of Health confirmed earlier this month that care home visits could take place, providing there is not an outbreak at the facility.

Families have asked for the Commissioner's help for care home providers to comply with the Department of Health's guidance for safe visiting.

Eddie Lynch said: "I have been working with authorities to try to get care homes to facilitate visits in a limited and safe way, so that families who have been separated for months can meet again.

"My office has received many requests for assistance in recent weeks from families who are desperate to visit their relatives with many describing how they feel their relative is being 'held hostage' or being 'treated like a prisoner'. Fortunately, in most cases, we have been able to work with care home providers to get these situations resolved. However, I remain concerned that the cases we are dealing with could be the tip of the iceberg and that many other families and residents may still be unfairly denied this important contact.

"I have sought assurances from authorities for many weeks that this issue is being tackled but I remain unconvinced that they know the true scale of this problem or how hard it is hitting residents and families. Given that many of these older people will be in the latter stages of their lives, it is critical that where visiting can be done safely, that it is facilitated immediately.

Despite the Minister stating clearly that care home visits need to happen where possible, I have become aware in recent weeks of some providers still maintaining blanket bans on visiting or only allowing window visits despite having no Covid-19 outbreak in a home. This is not good enough and needs to change fast. Eddie Lynch, Northern Ireland's Commissioner for Older People

"I recognise and pay tribute to those care home providers who have complied with the guidance and have provided safe and meaningful opportunities for families to have visits with residents. This is providing them with much needed contact and I have heard heart-warming stories of what a difference this is making after such a terrible number of months." "Although we must remain vigilant, it is clear we are now in a different place than we were a few months ago. All care home residents have received both doses of the vaccine and care home outbreaks are at the lowest point since the early days of the pandemic. Families tell me they are willing to be tested regularly and many of them have already been vaccinated themselves. If there is no Covid-19 outbreak in a home then residents must be re-connected with their loved ones. The denial of such a basic human right is cruel and inhumane."