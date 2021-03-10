Four arrests in Derry terrorism probe

Four men have been arrested by detectives investigating dissident republican activity in Londonderry. Officers carried out a number of searches at residential premises, three in the Derry area and two in the Dungiven area on Wednesday morning. A further search was carried out at a house in the Limavady area. Detective Inspector Finlay said: “A number of items, including clothing and electronic devices were seized and have been taken away for further forensic examination. The searches and arrests are in relation to the ongoing investigation into dissident republican activity in the Derry/Londonderry area. “The men, aged 49, 21 and 19 years old, were arrested under the Terrorism Act. “A 61-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice. All four men are currently assisting police with their enquiries.”