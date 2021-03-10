Increase in abuse against shop workers in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland shopworkers have spoken out about increased abuse during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Retail trade union Usdaw has renewed a call for legislation to protect retail staff after they released new statistics showing that 79% of shopworkers say abuse was worse last year.

Usdaw's 2020 survey of 2,729 shopworers across the UK found that, 88% experienced verbal abuse, 60% were threatened by a customer and 9% were assaulted.

Shopworkers in Northern Ireland have been sharing their own experiences.

“Customers seem to think they can take their frustration out on staff. Every shift during Covid-19 feels like the run up to Christmas in terms of how busy it has been and the sheer amount of so-called self-isolating customers ignoring government advice/rules to buy non-essential items appears to be a bit of a running joke.”

"A customer threatened to punch me and any customers who were in his way while hewalked around the store. Daily verbal abuse from customers who felt they weren't getting served quick enough or because we were out of stock of items.”

“Been sworn at, screamed at and had potatoes thrown toward me at the checkout.”

"I've been verbally abused for refusing to take money out of a customer’s mouth.”

Usdaw's Genereal Secretary, Paddy Lilis described the experiences shopworkers have faced during the pandemic as "heart-breaking."

Our latest survey results clearly show the scale of the appalling violence, threats and abuse faced by shopworkers and demonstrate the need for a ‘protection of shopworkers’ law. It has been a terrible year for our members, with almost 90% of shopworkers suffering abuse, two-thirds threatened and one in ten assaulted. Paddy Lillis – Usdaw General Secretary

“We are saying loud and clear that enough is enough, abuse should never be part of the job. At a time when we should all be working together to get through this crisis, it is a disgrace that staff working to keep food on the shelves and the shop safe for customers are beingabused. Action to protect shop workers is needed.

“The UK Government has persistently opposed new legislation, offering little more than sympathy and objecting to the Alex Norris protection of shopworkers bill in the House of Commons. We are now looking for MPs to support key workers across the retail sector and help turn around the UK Government’s opposition.”