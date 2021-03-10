Man charged with murder after Bangor assault victim dies

A man has been charged with murder after his alleged victim has died in hospital.

Denis Shearer, 25, from Bangor died on Tuesday following an assault at a house in the Fernmore Road area in the early hours of Sunday 28 February.

A 39-year-old man, who had been charged with his attempted murder, has now been formally charged with murder. Timothy Walker, from Abbey Ring in Holywood is also charged with aggravated burglary at the property.

His indictment was amended at Newtownards’ Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where the case was adjourned until 7 April.

A 38-year-old woman is also due to appear at the same court charged with assisting offenders at the end of the month.