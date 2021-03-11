Belfast landmarks lit red to remember victims of terrorism

Belfast City Hall and St Anne’s Cathedral in the city have been lit red to mark a European day remembering victims of terrorism, despite a decision not to similarly illuminate Stormont.

Thursday marked the 17th European Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Terrorism.

It has been observed every year since the Madrid train bombings in 2004.

Northern Ireland’s Parliament Buildings was not lit up after the Assembly Commission declined the request.

It is believed the DUP, SDLP, UUP and Alliance Party were all in favour, but that Sinn Féin opposed such a move and the request was denied due to the lack of consensus.

Sinn Féin has said it wants to see an inclusive lighting policy that reflects different sections of the community.

St Anne’s Cathedral lit red to remember victims of terrorism. Credit: Pacemaker

Some victims and survivors have been angered that Stormont was not lit up to mark the occasion.

Kenny Donaldson, director of services for South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), said: “Over the weekend, we took many angry and hurt phone calls from victims and survivors, from across the community, those who have been impacted by both republican and loyalist terrorism.

“Innocent victims/survivors were just distraught that their own Assembly building would not permit such a basic gesture and recognition.”

A number of other landmarks were also taking part in the act of remembrance, including the headquarters of Derry City and Strabane District Council, and the offices of Causeway Coast and Glens Council in Coleraine.