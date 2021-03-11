Edwin Poots urges 'reality check' over new Irish sea trading arrangements

The Agriculture Minister, Edwin Poots says a "reality check" is needed over the huge volume of food safety checks required under new Irish Sea trading arrangements.

He said the prospect of Northern Ireland having to conduct the same number of agri-food checks as the EU did as a whole was neither sensible nor rational.

The DUP minister was referring to a prediction made by his department's chief vet last week when he said the region could be facing having to complete 30,000 checks a week when a grace period limiting red tape on shipping supermarket goods from GB lapses.

Briefing members of his Assembly scrutiny committee, Mr Poots asked where he was supposed to find the number of vets needed to take on this workload.

"At this stage, we're potentially looking at around 400 staff...a very high number of vets being required," he said.

"Now I'm not sure where I'm going to get these vets because there already is a shortage of vets in the UK, so I'm not sure where we're going to get them."

He said he could not allow vets to be diverted away from existing food safety work in Northern Ireland.

Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol was agreed by the EU and UK during the withdrawal negotiations in an effort to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland.

It achieves that by keeping Northern Ireland in the EU single market for goods, with regulatory checks and inspections now required on agri-food produce moving into the region from the rest of the UK.

The new arrangements have caused some disruption to trade since the start of the year as firms have struggled with new processes and administration.

Unionists are opposed to the protocol, claiming it undermines Northern Ireland's place in the UK internal market.

Amid heightening tensions in Northern Ireland, the UK Government last week moved to unilaterally delay full implementation of the protocol, by extending some grace periods that currently limit the level of checks and declarations required.

In response, the EU is taking legal action against the Government, accusing it of breaching the terms of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

Mr Poots welcomed the extension of the supermarket grace period to October but stressed that it only "kicks the can down the road".

He said moving vets from other food safety work would undermine Northern Ireland's reputation for high standards.

Taking vets out of meat plants for example, chicken factories & pork factories to check something which has always been checked by vets (in GB) has been produced to the same standards as here & the rest of the European Union would be an entirely illogical thing to do Agriculture Minister, Edwin Poots

Mr Poots added: "It would be a complete waste of time and resource and cause a significant addition to the cost of bringing food into NI, and consequently an additional cost to the consumer."