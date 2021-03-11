Man kicked and punched to ground in serious Lisburn attack

A man has suffered serious facial fractures after being set upon and punched and kicked to the ground in Lisburn in broad daylight.

The attack happened as the 41-year-old victim was walking along the Belfast Road, in the vicinity of Llewellyn Avenue close to the roundabout, at about 2.20pm on Thursday.

Another man got out of a small black vehicle and attacked him, before returning to the vehicle and making off.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at an address in Lisburn a short time later and remains in custody.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses, including anyone who captured mobile phone or dash-cam footage, to contact them on 101.