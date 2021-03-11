Man stabbed in flat in north Belfast

A man in his 30s is in hospital after being stabbed at a flat in north Belfast on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened in the Antrim Road area and was reported to police at 2.15pm.

PSNI Detective Sergeant O’Flaherty said: “A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

“He remains in custody, assisting with our enquiries.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information about what happened to contact them on 101, online, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.