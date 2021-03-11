Plan for NI primary pupils to return to remote learning scrapped

A plan for primary school children in Northern Ireland to return to remote learning for a week from 22 March while some secondary school pupils return to class has been scrapped.

Thousands of P1 to P3 pupils, plus nursery and pre-school children, returned to face-to-face learning on Monday, having been at home since December.

The next pupils due back as part of the phased return agreed by the NI Executive are secondary school pupils in key exam years – year groups 12-14 – on 22 March.

Under Stormont’s original plan, younger children would have gone back to remote learning for that week, to minimise the impact on community infection rates of the secondary school return.

However, it is understood that ministers have now agreed those children who have already returned to classes should continue to attend.

Confirming the move, First Minister Arlene Foster said education was “key”.

She added: “This is our top priority as we step on the pathway out of restrictions.”

The DUP leader said children in P1 to P3 and parents had shed tears of joy as they returned to classes this week and resumed their lives.

“Those year groups should keep attending school up to the Easter break,” Mrs Foster said.

Education Minister Peter Weir has tabled proposals that would see all remaining primary school children return to classes on 22 March and all remaining secondary school children return after the Easter holidays, on 12 April.

The Executive did not make decisions on those proposals when it met to discuss them on Thursday and is now due to re-examine them on Tuesday – when ministers formally review the wider lockdown restrictions still in place across Northern Ireland.

“I welcome the decision by the Executive today to allow the youngest pupils to continue with face-to-face teaching until the start of the Easter holidays,” Mr Weir said.

“I know that many schools, parents, and other pupils want clarity on when more year groups will be returning.

“I will continue to make the case for all pupils to return as soon as practicably possible and in line with public health advice and scientific evidence.”

The Education Minister added: “It is clear that long periods away from the classroom has a significant impact on the mental health and well-being of our children and young people.

“I am particularly conscious of the disproportionate impact that this has on disadvantaged groups and vulnerable children.”

Remote learning, no matter how well provided and delivered, is no replacement for face-to-face learning and educational experience. Education Minister Peter Weir

At Thursday’s press conference, the First and deputy First Ministers said they hoped that they would be able to give more details on Tuesday of what the situation might look like in Northern Ireland after Easter.

However, they warned of the risks posed by neglecting to adhere to the current restrictions in order to celebrate upcoming occasions such as Mothers’ Day and St Patrick’s Day.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “We are on the cusp of brighter days, but we are not out of the woods, so please celebrate St Patrick’s Day with your own family.”

A rates holiday was also confirmed at the press conference, benefitting the hospitality, leisure, entertainment and tourism industries, as well as airports, manufacturing, newspaper production and childcare settings.