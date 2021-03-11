NI facing post-lockdown increase in demand for mental health services

There could be as much as a 30% increase in demand for mental health services as we emerge from lockdown, the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Northern Ireland has warned.

Data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) reveals that one-in-five adults have been experiencing some form of depression.

"You are not getting that help that you need and want," Lauren McGuigan, an 18-year-old who started university in September, told UTV.

While not depressed, she does feel anxious and isolated.

Lauren McGuigan speaks to UTV about the impact of the pandemic on the mental health of students. Credit: UTV

"It's even going out to speak to your friends about something they are struggling with, you are not able to meet for a coffee just to relax," Lauren said.

“You sit in the house and have a coffee and you are stuck in these four walls and it's probably a 10-minute walk around the block and that's about it.

“I feel like it's impacting everyone's mental and physical health, especially students."

Women most affected

According to the ONS, it is young women who are economically vulnerable, whose mental health has been the most affected.

It also says one in five adults have experienced some form of depression since the pandemic hit.

The Hummingbird Project runs recovery and resilience workshops for people with complex mental health needs and has noticed a big rise in demand for its services.

"You have people with threats of redundancy and furlough and with no purpose," the project's executive director, Leigh Carey, said.

"You have parents who are home schooling which brings its own challenges. So it is a completely different environment people are working in."

Consultant Psychiatrist Professor Ciaran Mulholland talks to UTV about the pressures facing mental health services. Credit: UTV

As the Royal College of Psychiatrists warns of a significant rise in those accessing mental health services post-Covid, Consultant Psychiatrist Professor Ciaran Mulholland says society will run into major problems unless adequate resources are set aside.

"Northern Ireland already had high rates of mental health problems, in part because of the Troubles," he said.

"We know that resources were tight, so if we have an increase in demand - say with an increase of 20 or 30%, which is what we expect - then that could become a crisis, unless resources are brought to bear quickly in the coming weeks and months."

Help & Support