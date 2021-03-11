NI fashion designer goes global with hand-knit creations

It may have started as a hobby in her grandmother’s living room, but a fashion designer from Portstewart has gone global with her hand-knit creations.

Hope Macaulay is just 24, but her wool designs are already making it on the international stage – in global publications from Vogue to Vanity Fair, and on models like Gigi Hadid - a dream come true.

“Whenever I was younger, or at school, when someone asked me: ‘What do you want to do when you grow up?’ I would have always said: ‘I want to be a fashion designer.’ But I never thought that would actually come true,” she told UTV.

“I never thought I would actually get to do this for a living, so it’s great.”

You don’t have to go to a fashion capital, you can do it from Northern Ireland. Hope Macaulay, fashion designer

Taught to knit as a child by her gran, Hope’s creations now grace catwalks and front covers.

“I started the brand at university in 2018 and then, for some reason, it just took off last year and, yeah, it just blew up,” she said, crediting shares on social media with creating the buzz.

“The winner of the Australia Open, Naomi Osaka, she was wearing one of my knitwear pieces on the cover of GQ, so that was amazing – that was the biggest opportunity I’ve had to date.

“It just felt incredible.”

Hope now has customers across Europe, America, and Asia – and who needs Paris when it can all be done from her hometown of Portstewart.

“It’s great that I can still have a successful global fashion brand here and that you don’t have to move to a different country,” Hope said.