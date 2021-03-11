Nine more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Nine more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health – six of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The other three deaths occurred prior to the last 24-hour period, but had not yet been reported.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,096.

The latest figures also show there have been 223 new positive cases, out of 2,115 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 1,277 positive cases.

There are currently 189 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 26 of them in intensive care and 19 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 93%, with the Causeway, the South West Acute, and the Ulster Hospital operating beyond capacity.

There are also 17 confirmed and active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.

The latest figures come as Education Minister Peter Weir tabled proposals to accelerate the return of children to classes.

Stormont health advisors have previously stressed the need to stagger the resumption of face-to-face learning to provide time to analyse the impact of each phase on Covid-19 infection rates in the community.

Mr Weir wants all primary school children to be in classes by 22 March and all secondary school children back at school after the Easter holidays, on 12 April.

The NI Executive has not yet reached a decision on those proposals, but has agreed to scrap plans for young primary school and pre-school children to return to home schooling for a week from 22 March.