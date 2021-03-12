Another drop in weekly Covid death toll recorded by Nisra

A total of 22 deaths involving Covid-19 have been recorded in the last week analysed by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency – down from 22 the previous week.

The latest data from Nisra relates to the period 27 February to 5 March.

The agency puts the Covid-19 death toll up to 26 February at 2,845.

The Department of Health put the figure on the same date at 2,069.

The differences occur because the Department of Health counts patients who have previously tested positive for coronavirus while Nisra’s figures are based on death certificates completed by medical professionals, which includes both confirmed and suspected cases and cases where Covid-19 was either a contributor to or the main cause of death.

Of the 2,845 Covid-19 related deaths recorded by Nisra:

1,861 (65.4%) took place in hospital

762 (26.8%) in care homes

14 (0.5%) in hospices

208 (7.3%) at residential addresses or other locations.

Meanwhile, according to the Department of Health, one more person who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland has died in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,097.

The latest daily figures also show there have been 208 new positive cases, out of 1,785 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 1,311 positive cases.

There are currently 183 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 23 of them in intensive care and 18 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 95%.

There are also 14 confirmed and active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.