Man charged over stabbing at north Belfast flat

A man has been charged with a number of offences after a stabbing at a flat in north Belfast that left another man in hospital.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was injured in the incident in the Antrim Road area on Thursday afternoon.

The 40-year-old suspect is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, on charges including grievous bodily harm with intent.

As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.