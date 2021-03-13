Attack on teens in north Belfast treated as hate crime

An attack on two teenage boys in north Belfast is being treated by police as a hate crime.

Detectives say the boys aged 12 and 14 suffered black eyes and a punch to the face in the attack in the Limestone Road area on Wednesday evening.

It is thought five males, possibly also in their teens, were involved in the fight, which reportedly happened some time between 5pm and 8.30pm.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to contact them.

A spokesperson for the PSNI went on: “An investigation into the incident, which is being treated as a hate crime, is ongoing.

"We are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with any information that could help, to contact us on the non-emergency number 101."