One more coronavirus-related death in Northern Ireland

One more person has died after testing positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

According to the latest figures from the Health Department, there have been a further 146 positive tests for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile families across Northern Ireland are being asked to celebrate Mother's Day this weekend responsibly.

Speaking earlier this week the First and deputy First Ministers acknowledged that people would want to mark Sunday - and the upcoming St Patrick's Day.

However they appealed for everyone to follow the current coronavirus restrictions which prevent the mixing of households indoors.

"This Sunday marks our second Mother's Day in this pandemic, when many will be relying on cards, phone calls and online messages to carry our love and appreciation," said Ms Foster.

"I would ask everyone, whatever your situation, to take as much care as possible and follow the health guidelines to the letter."

Ms O'Neill said: "I know, especially after a hugely difficult year, that you will want to see your mummy on Sunday.

"We are on the cusp of brighter days but we are not out of the woods. So please celebrate St Patrick's Day in your home, with your own family."