Warning after report of 'device' in Co Fermanagh border area

Police in Co Fermanagh have appealed for vigilance following reports of a device being left in the border area.

Detectives say they are investigating the report and are "working to establish an exact location of any such device".

They have urged anyone who comes across or notices any suspicious objects in the Fermanagh border area not to touch them.

“We received a report earlier today that some type of device has been left in the Fermanagh border area, specifically in the areas of Cavan Road and Clones Road, Newtownbutler," a police spokesperson said.

“We are investigating this report, working to establish an exact location of any such device.

“In the meantime, I am appealing to members of the public living in, or travelling through these areas, to be vigilant and not to touch any suspicious objects but to contact us immediately by calling 999.”

They added that no roads have been closed at this time.