No new deaths linked to Covid-19 recorded in NI

The Department of Health has recorded no new deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland for the first day this year, and for the first time since last October.

The latest figures also show 143 people have tested positive for the virus.

The Republic of Ireland's health department also said no coronavirus deaths had been reported there on Sunday.

Usage of the AstraZeneca vaccine has been suspended in the Republic, while the Health Department here says "roll-out of the vaccination programme will continue".