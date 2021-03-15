An American technology company is to create 75 new jobs in Northern Ireland.

Payroc is a payment processing company and is investing in Northern Ireland for the first time. The new team will work from home as part of the company’s software engineering and innovation hub, and new customer services centre.

The roles are to be created over the next three years.

£3.6 Million in salaries for the local economy from the 75 new jobs.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Illinois, Payroc offers a complete end-to-end payment processing service for its clients, such as Visa and Mastercard.

It also provides software and technology development, which includes the front and back-end processing capabilities that clients require to process payments for their own businesses.

Speaking about the investment, Paul Vienneau, Chief Technical Officer of Payroc, said:

“We have experienced significant success globally, particularly in the US and Canada, and our ambition is to continue this rapid growth globally through investment in sales, marketing and specialist technology that will enhance our customers’ experience. “Our new Northern Ireland team will add considerable in-house engineering and support resources, and expertise.

Paul Vienneau speaking to UTV:

This will help us to achieve our international growth plans, with a focus on the implementation of new technologies, delivering product improvements and increasing capacity to strengthen our customer support.

We looked at various US locations but the calibre of talent made Northern Ireland the perfect fit for us.”

Stormont's Economy Minister Diane Dodds has welcomed the jobs announcement:

Stormont Economy Minister Diane Dodds Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

"Payroc is an early-stage company that has developed its high-growth international presence very quickly, and is a welcome addition to Northern Ireland’s thriving Fintech sector.

"I am delighted we have been able to secure this investment for Northern Ireland based on the quality of our highly-skilled talent pool, complemented by support from Invest Northern Ireland.

Invest NI has pumped almost half a million pounds into the investment. Welcoming Payroc to Northern Ireland, Kevin Holland, CEO of Invest NI, said: “Securing Payroc’s investment for Northern Ireland is another resounding endorsement of our Fintech sector, which is at the cutting edge of global technology development.

We are increasingly known as the ‘go to’ location for Fintech companies to invest. I am delighted that the quality of local talent is recognised by Payroc, showcasing Northern Ireland as a strategic, valuable location for business investment. Kevin Holland, Invest NI

“We have worked closely with the company, providing specialist advice and guidance to help it set up a successful business in Northern Ireland," Mr Holland continued.

"Our support for 75 jobs will offer local talent opportunities to develop their skills and grow their careers in software engineering, data analytics, DevOps and customer engagement.

"We very much welcome Payroc to Northern Ireland and look forward to supporting it to build its team and embed itself into the Fintech community.”