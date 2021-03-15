Belfast Cathedral encourages people to share memories of past year

Belfast Cathedral is encouraging people to share their stories and memories of the past year, as Northern Ireland approaches the anniversary of the first Coronavirus lockdown.

An online collection of stories is being built called 'Lives Reflected' to help people come together virtually on their journey through bereavement and healing.

Selected entries from the collection will be chosen to feature on permanent panels inside St Anne's Cathedral.

Ada Wilson died in a care home in June - her granddaughter Holly is one of those taking part in the commemorations.

"My grandmother was one of my favourite people in the world and I wanted to let other people know about her," Holly told UTV.

"She was so well loved in her community," Holly added.

Holly Wilson lost her grandmother in the summer Credit: UTV

"I wanted somewhere where her image could be and a bit of information about her would be there for others to read about and others to see," Holly said.

"It's lovely for me. It's very heartwarming and comforting."

First Minister Arlene Foster attended a short service inside Belfast Cathedral as the website was opened for people to begin paying their tributes.

"I thought it was an excellent way in which people could record their grief really in relation to their lost family members," Mrs Foster said.

First Minister Arlene Foster Credit: UTV

"It's not just for people who passed away due to Covid - it's for anyone who passed away during this year.

"We know here in Northern Ireland that we like to come together and the time of loss and haven't been able to do that.

"I think this is a lovely way for people to reflect on the grief they have been through and to really mark the passing of a loved one."

The Very Rev Stephen Forde, the Dean of Belfast is one of those behind the project:

Very Rev Stephen Forde Credit: UTV

"In all probability, those family members have not been able to hold a hand or be present with the person who died.

"Lives reflected gives an opportunity for people to share the memory of the person they loved in a more memorable way."