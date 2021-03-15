Businesses call for 'indicative dates' for NI reopening

Business leaders across Northern Ireland have urged ministers to provide indicative dates for reopening.

The Executive has said it will make decisions driven by coronavirus infection data and has published a blueprint which does not contain timings.

Belfast, Derry, Causeway and Newry Chambers have called on the Executive to say when it will reopen the retail and hospitality sectors when ministers review their Covid Recovery Plan on Tuesday.

They said: "Our members understand the need for the Executive to be cautious, but we believe they can be clearer on their plans for reopening.

"Indicative dates would give businesses the opportunity to plan for a time when they might reopen.

"This would help with decisions around when to restock, bring staff back into the business and accept bookings in the hospitality sector."

The pandemic has emptied high streets across Northern Ireland.

All non-essential retail has been shuttered since just after Christmas.

Stormont recently said it would extend a rates holiday for businesses struggling with the dramatic loss of trade.

A range of other official grants have been paid to firms and the furlough scheme has preserved many jobs.

The business leaders said they appreciated the financial support the Executive has provided but added their members have also invested heavily in measures to protect their staff and customers.

They said: "They have stretched themselves by using their own reserves to stay in business.

"One year on, it is getting increasingly difficult, and they call on the Executive to give them the clarity they need so they can plan for the future."

Ministers' blueprint to reopen society focused on nine areas like retail, hospitality and education.

Each will emerge from cold storage in stages.

The document does not include any target dates and ministers have promised decisions on moving between stages will be based on scientific and medical evidence, not the calendar.

It focuses on nine key areas - retail, hospitality, education and young people, work, culture, heritage and entertainment, sports and leisure, travel and tourism, worship and ceremonies, home and community.

The stages of restriction begin with lockdown then extend to cautious first steps, gradual easing, further easing, and preparing for the future.

No further deaths with Covid-19 have been reported, the Department of Health said on Sunday.

Another 143 people tested positive.

Meanwhile, Ireland has paused the administration of AstraZeneca vaccine over safety concerns.

Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann said the country administers the vaccines under the "expert direction" of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The MHRA has said there is no evidence of a link between the vaccine and clots.

The Health Department said: "In line with MHRA guidance, the rollout of Northern Ireland's vaccination programme will continue.

"A further expansion of this programme will be announced very shortly.

"AstraZeneca vaccines are helping to protect the most vulnerable in our community from Covid-19, saving lives and reducing hospitalisation levels."

Northern Ireland's vaccination effort is outstripping expectations.

Those aged 60 and over are receiving the jab, as well as people with underlying health conditions who are vulnerable.