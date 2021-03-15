Dissident republicans claim shots fired at Enniskillen Police Station

Dissident republicans have claimed they fired shots at Enniskillen Police Station and left a device nearby.

A call was made to the Impartial Reporter newspaper in the town by someone claiming to be from the Continuity IRA.

The First Minister Arlene Foster has expressed concern following the alert in her constituency.

"Even if this latest claim turns out to be a hoax it raises concern and causes disruption within Enniskillen," the DUP Leader and Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said.

"This serves as a reminder of the bravery of our security forces who place themselves in harm’s way to protect us as a community," Mrs Foster added. "It is clear however that there remains those within our community who offer nothing other than violence and the threat of violence in order to advance their warped agenda."

The latest alert comes after a police appeal for vigilance following reports of a device being left in a border area.

In a renewed appeal, Chief Inspector Robert McGowan said their investigations in the Cavan Road and Clones Road areas of Newtownbutler were still continuing.

"The investigation is ongoing to determine the location of any such device but at this stage, the area has been searched and nothing has been found," he said.

“We would continue to appeal to members of the local community to be vigilant and if they see any suspicious objects in the area, to report it to police on 999.”