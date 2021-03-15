The Education Minister says he hopes the Northern Ireland Executive can provide "a level of certainty" regarding the date for remaining pupils to return to school.

Peter Weir's comments come ahead of the Executive's first review date in its roadmap out of lockdown on Tuesday 16 March.

Speaking in the Assembly, the DUP Minister made it clear he wants children to be back in the classroom as soon as possible.

Last week, it was decided that P1 to P3 pupils, and those in preschool would remain at school once key exam groups in secondary schools return to the classroom next week.

However, decisions are yet to be taken on when other year groups will return.

"We only reach something closer to normality when we have all students back so I think it is important that tomorrow we bring a level of certainty," Mr Weir told MLAs.

"But I think both from an academic point of view, from the point of view of where families are at, but also from the point of view of the mental health and wellbeing of young people, I think it is critical that we get that return to face-to-face teaching as soon as is practically possible."

Meanwhile, the Health Minister Robin Swann urged caution ahead of the Executive meeting.

Robin Swann was speaking at an event recognising lives lost during the pandemic. Credit: UTV

"One of the things we have always done in health is approach any easing of relaxation cautiously," Mr Swann told the media.

"But what I will emphasise and I think one of the benefits we do see this time is the vaccination programme.

"So that's something we haven't had before in any of our easements when we looked at regulations," he added.

"It's something we have to take with caution and we have to make sure we don't lose the benefit that our vaccine programme could bring by rushing too quickly."