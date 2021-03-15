One new Coronavirus related death in NI and 121 new cases

One more person who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the last 28 days have died, according to the Department of Health. It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,099.

On Sunday 16 March, no new Coronavirus related deaths were announced - the first time this has happened since October.

The latest figures also show there have been 121 new positive cases, out of 1,000 individuals tested. In the last seven days, there have been 1,270 positive cases.

Department of Health: Covid-19 data dashboard There are currently 182 in-patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 22 of them in intensive care and 16 on ventilators. Bed occupancy is at 93%, with the Ulster Hospital and Royal Victoria Hospital operating beyond capacity. There are also 14 confirmed and active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.