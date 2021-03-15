Tributes paid to one of Northern Ireland's leading obstetricians

Tributes have been paid to one of Northern Ireland's leading obstetricians, Professor Jim Dornan who has died at the age of 73.

The Co Down consultant held the Chair of Fetal Medicine role at Queen's University Belfast with him also holding a similar role at Ulster University in the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences.

Prof Dornan is also known as being the father of the well-known Northern Irish actor Jamie Dornan.

A charity he worked with had last week reported that he was battling Covid-19.

The retired father of three from Co Down is survived by wife Samina, son Jamie and daughters Jessica and Liesa.

It is understood he died in the United Arab Emirates.

Prof Dornan's first wife Lorna died from pancreatic cancer 20 years ago.

He was heavily involved in raising awareness about the disease and was president of the NIPanC charity.

The charity hailed him as an "inspiration" who "lived a life of public service".

Northern Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride is one of those to have paid tribute to Prof Dornan.

“I was very saddened and shocked to hear this news. My deepest condolences go to his family and many friends. “Professor Dornan made an immense contribution to obstetrics and fetomaternal medicine. He held a number of significant and important leadership roles in the health service both in Northern Ireland and nationally. “I trust his family will take some comfort from the lasting legacy he leaves behind, and the esteem in which he was held by so many people at home and abroad.”

Prof Jim Dornan Credit: Pacemaker

A number of political voices have also joined in the tributes with North Antrim MP Ian Paisley saying that Prof Dornan was a "wonderful man."

"He was engaged in political lobbying and promotion of many medical and non medical issues," the DUP MP said.

"Above all he loved Northern Ireland and was so proud of this place. His ambition, expressed often to me, was to see Northern Ireland and its people flourish and be the best. No obstacle was ever insurmountable for him and he was a great source of encouragement. I will miss our many chats and text messages and his ability to challenge and encourage change."

Meanwhile, the SDLP Health Spokesperson, Cara Hunter MLA has paid tribute to Prof Dornan. "His research and work has contributed to improving lives across Northern Ireland," the MLA commented.

“Northern Ireland is a better place to live, thanks to the work of Jim Dornan.