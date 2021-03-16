Man injured in Belfast assault

A man has been taken to hospital after being assaulted by three men at a shop in Belfast.

It happened in the early hours of Monday morning in the Botanic Avenue area.

Police attended the scene at around 12:45am and arrested three men. The men aged, 31, 33 and 35 have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of a suspected fracture to his face.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and police are appealing to anyone with any information to contact them.