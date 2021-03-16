One further coronavirus-related death recorded in NI

One more person who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the last 28 days have died, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,100.

The latest figures also show there have been 164 new positive cases, out of 1,708 individuals tested. In the last seven days, there have been 1,208 positive cases.The department's confirmed coronavirus hospital inpatient number stood at 176 on Tuesday morning, 18 of whom were in intensive care.

The latest figures come as Stormont ministers agree a timetable for all school children to return to classes in Northern Ireland.

Primary pupils in years P1 to P3 are already back in classes and secondary school children in year groups 12 to 14 are understood to go back on Monday 22 March.

It's understood ministers have agreed that the remaining primary pupils in P4 to P7 will also return on March 22.

The final cohort secondary pupils in years 8 to 11 will go back to classes on April 12 after the Easter holidays.

Meanwhile, the PSNI are is warning people to stay at home on St Patrick's Day and respect the current Covid-19 regulations.

Hundreds of extra police officers will be on duty for a "robust" response to St Patrick's Day rule breakers.

Substantial numbers will patrol beauty spots and the Holylands in Belfast to break up house parties.