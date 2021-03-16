Stormont ministers agree easing some restrictions in NI

Stormont ministers have agreed the easing of some restrictions in Northern Ireland, which also includes a timetable for the return of all pupils to the classroom.

Primary pupils in years P1 to P3 are already back in classes and secondary school children in year groups 12 to 14 are now set to go back on Monday 22 March.

It's understood ministers have agreed that the remaining primary school pupils in P4 to P7 will also return on March 22.

The final cohort secondary pupils in years 8 to 11 will go back to classes on April 12 after the Easter holidays.

The easing of other restrictions focuses on outdoor gatherings and sporting activities as well as click and collect services for non-essential retail outlets.

Meanwhile, the "stay at home" rule is also set to lift next month, replaced with a "stay local" message.

Easements include:

From April 1

Up to six people from no more than two households can meet outdoors in a private garden

Ten people, from no more than two households will be able to participate in outdoor sporting activities. Golf courses to reopen (clubhouses to remain closed)

Click and collect purchases allowed from garden centres

From April 12

Up to ten people from no more than two households can meet outdoors in a private garden

Click and collect at all non-essential retail outlets

"Stay at home" requirement lifts. Will be replaced by "stay local" message

Outdoor sports training to resume for sports clubs affiliated with recognised governing bodies with no more than 15 participants in one training group. Indoor club facilities, apart from toilets, to remain closed.

April 12 measures are subject to final ratification by the Executive in the week before they come into effect, likely on April 8.

First Minister Arlene Foster will outline the decisions to the Assembly later on Tuesday.

Northern Ireland has been living with tougher coronavirus restrictions since December 26 in a bid to curb rising cases numbers.