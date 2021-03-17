Church leaders reflect on 1921 centenaries in St Patrick's Day message

Church leaders have released joint statement to mark St Patrick's Day and look ahead to this year's centenary events in Northern Ireland.

They say they have planned a series of engagements which will include "opportunities for conversation and reflection", as churches, as well as with political and civic leaders.

The joint statement was published by the leaders of the Church of Ireland, Catholic Church, Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Methodist Church in Ireland and Irish Council of Churches.

"We have an opportunity, in marking these events from our past, to be intentional in creating the spaces for encounter with those who are different from us, and those who may feel marginalised in the narratives that have shaped our community identity," it says.

"This will require us to face difficult truths about failings in our own leadership in the work of peace and reconciliation.

"As Christian churches we acknowledge and lament the times that we failed to bring to a fearful and divided society that message of the deeper connection that binds us, despite our different identities, as children of God, made in His image and likeness.

"We have often been captive churches; not captive to the Word of God, but to the idols of state and nation."

The message also reflects on the peace process in Northern Ireland, as well as the coronavirus response, and the role of churches in giving "expression to our inter-connectedness".

It says: "We find inspiration and encouragement in the progress that has been made through our peace process in building relationships of mutual respect and trust across these islands.

"These relationships are often tested, and will at times be found wanting, but our communities have also demonstrated great resilience, solidarity and compassion, evident most recently in the response to Covid-19.

"With so much of our lives now being lived in the digital space there can be a temptation to retreat into spaces where our definition of community is limited to those who agree with us.

"This leads to an increasingly fragmented society in which too many people fall through the cracks.

"Churches, alongside other civic leaders, have a role to play in providing spaces outside political structures that give expression to our inter-connectedness and shared concern for the common good.

"It is our hope that shared reflection on our past will support and strengthen this engagement, inspiring us to renew our commitment to the work of building peace for the future."