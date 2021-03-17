Cocaine worth €2.8m seized in Co Donegal

Suspected cocaine worth an estimated €2.8m has been seized by gardaí in Co Donegal following the search of a vehicle in Milford.

The 41kg haul was recovered in an intelligence-led operation by the Milford District Drugs Unit.

The officers involved are now liaising with the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the PSNI as part of the investigation.

Superintendent David Kelly said: “This significant seizure has reduced the supply of illegal drugs in our community, thereby increasing community safety.”