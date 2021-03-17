Hundreds in St Patrick’s Day gatherings in Belfast despite warnings

Hundreds of young people have gathered in Botanic Gardens in Belfast to celebrate St Patrick's Day despite the coronavirus regulations against gatherings.

Amid a significant police presence, an announcement was made that the park was being closed to ensure adherence to the regulations.

Officers formed a line and funnelled those gathered towards the exit.

The PSNI had previously warned that they would take a “robust” approach to policing areas likely to see crowds gather, including the Holyland area of the city.

Police are also on duty on roads leading to popular beauty spots across Northern Ireland to try to prevent large numbers of people flocking there against current health and safety advice.

Meanwhile, 16 people have been arrested at anti-lockdown protests in Dublin for failing to comply with public health guidelines.

Protesters arrived in small groups outside the GPO on O’Connell Street in the city centre.

Ten people have been charged and are due before Dublin District Court.

A heavy Garda presence at the headquarters of RTE in Dublin Credit: Damien Storan/PA

Campaigners also congregated outside national broadcaster RTÉ in Donnybrook in the south of the city, chanting and carrying anti-vaccine posters.

More than 2,500 gardí have been deployed at checkpoints and arterial routes across the country.