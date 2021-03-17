IN PICS: Global landmarks go green for St Patrick's Day

  • UTV
The Sydney Opera House in Australia is lit up as part of the 'Global Greening'. Credit: Tourism Ireland

Almost 700 iconic landmarks across the world are set to go green for St Patrick's Day.

Sites including the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Niagara Falls and the Sydney Opera House will be be illuminated on Wednesday.

A total of 66 countries are taking part in the 'Global Greening' initiative this year, which is organised by Tourism Ireland.

It says it aims to "bring some positivity and hope" to the more than 70 million people around the world who claim links to the island of Ireland. 

Niagara Falls Credit: Tourism Ireland
The Leaning Tower of Pisa Credit: Tourism Ireland
The Sydney Opera House Credit: Tourism Ireland
Christ the Redeemer Statue Credit: Tourism Ireland
Nelson's Column Credit: Tourism Ireland
Palace Bridge in St Petersburg Credit: Tourism Ireland