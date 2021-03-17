IN PICS: Global landmarks go green for St Patrick's Day

Almost 700 iconic landmarks across the world are set to go green for St Patrick's Day.

Sites including the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Niagara Falls and the Sydney Opera House will be be illuminated on Wednesday.

A total of 66 countries are taking part in the 'Global Greening' initiative this year, which is organised by Tourism Ireland.

It says it aims to "bring some positivity and hope" to the more than 70 million people around the world who claim links to the island of Ireland.

