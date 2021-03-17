Leaders to hold virtual St Patrick's Day meetings with White House

Northern Ireland's political leaders are due to take part in a virtual St Patrick's Day meeting with White House officials this year amid the pandemic.

First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill are expected to join a video call with US Vice President Kamala Harris.

The meeting may also involve an appearance from President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile the Taoiseach, who traditionally travels to Washington DC for St Patrick's Day each year, will also hold a virtual talk with President Biden.

Both leaders are marking their first St Patrick's Day since taking office, but the pandemic has prevented Micheal Martin from making the trip this year.