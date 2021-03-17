No new coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

No more deaths involving coronavirus have been recorded in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

There have, however, been 161 new cases during that time.

The Covid-19 data dashboard, which includes a detailed breakdown of the latest figures and information on hospital admissions, is not being updated due to the St Patrick’s Day holiday.

It will resume on Wednesday.

It comes after the NI Executive outlined details of some easing of the restrictions in place.

They focused on a timetable for the return to schools, limited outdoor gatherings and sporting activities, plus “click and collect” services for non-essential retailers.