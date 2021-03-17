Retailers warn relaxations 'fall short for local economy'

Retail NI says the Executive's latest plans to ease some aspects of the lockdown in Northern Ireland "fall very far short for our local economy".

Ministers on Tuesday announced "several measured relaxations" to the Covid-19 restrictions.

As well as a timetable for a return to school, they focused on outdoor gatherings and sporting activities, as well as 'click and collect' services for non-essential retail outlets.

Glyn Roberts from Retail NI said restoring 'click and collect' would "hopefully provide a much-needed lifeline to those struggling independent retailers".

But he added: "However, these relaxations fall very far short for our local economy with no reopening dates at all for non-essential retail, hospitality or close contact services.

"Non-essential retail should have been given a date in April to reopen alongside immediate preparation to ensure our high streets have Covid-marshals and public hand sanitisers in place to limit virus transmission and reassure consumers.

“This is a bitterly disappointing decision which lets down thousands of struggling small business owners and their staff."

Colin Neill from Hospitality Ulster said the sector is "encouraged" to see things "slowly moving forward" - but added that more clarity is needed for reopening.

"We have asked for indicative dates for the hospitality sector. At the very least, the data behind reopening decisions should be published," he said.

“This is a sector which is Northern Ireland’s fourth largest private sector employer and pre-pandemic contributed £2bn a year to the economy we are talking about here - it is front and centre to our economic and social wellbeing.

"The people that work in it have a right to see the data that is being used to make decisions that threaten their livelihoods."

First Minister Arlene Foster has summarised the Executive's outlook as "cautious but optimistic."

Meanwhile deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has described the latest steps as "very positive", saying they represent a "gradual and a safe way out of the restrictions".

The next formal review of the restrictions is due to take place on or before 15 April.