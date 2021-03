A security alert is underway in Co Fermanagh following the discovery of a suspicious device.

Police have cordoned off the Lough Shore Path area in Enniskillen, in the vicinity of Riverside, after the item was found on Wednesday morning.

"No roads are closed at this time and the public is asked to avoid the area to allow police to conduct enquiries and make the scene safe," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"We will keep you updated."