Alcohol seized in south Belfast over illegal sale concerns

A substantial quantity of alcohol has been seized following a search of commercial premises in south Belfast after concerns were raised around potential illegal sales.

According to the PSNI, the premises on the Ormeau Road was searched under the licensing order on the afternoon of St Patrick’s Day.

Officers seized alcohol they suspected was being sold illegally, including:

176 cases of beer

50 cases of wine

141 bottles of spirits

72 litres of cider

76 bottles of alcopops

PSNI Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said: “While our investigation into this matter is ongoing, one male was cautioned for the offence of selling intoxicating liquor without a licence.”

He added: “Police regularly respond incidents involving noisy parties, drinking in public spaces and anti-social behaviour, and often seize alcohol from young people who are under 18 years of age, who are clearly obtaining alcohol illegally.

“It is disappointing that while many within our local hospitality sector continue to make significant sacrifices, either remaining closed or operating professionally within the current health regulations, others seem to think they are exempt from the restrictions and licensing legislation.

“I would appeal to anyone with information regarding the illegal sale of alcohol to contact us directly on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”