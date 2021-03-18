'Crude explosive in beer keg' led to Keady security alert

A beer keg containing "an attempt at a crude, homemade explosive" has been found at the centre of a security alert in Co Armagh.

The Army bomb squad was called out to examine the device in Keady on Wednesday. They said it is "not thought to have been viable".

It comes after a security alert on 12 March, which followed reports of a 'bang' in the Castleblaney Road area.

Police attended the scene and carried out checks, and said a beer keg was removed for examinations.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances of these incidents and would encourage anyone with information to contact us by calling 101," a spokesperson said.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the local community for their support and patience while police carried out these operations."