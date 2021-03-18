NI Secretary ‘considering further action’ over abortion services

The Northern Ireland Secretary is "considering further legislative action" to see new abortion laws implemented in the region.

The law was liberalised last year to allow terminations following action taken at Westminster.

However, while individual health trusts have set up temporary early medical abortion pathways, Northern Ireland-wide services have not yet been commissioned by the Department of Health.

Health Minister Robin Swann previously said the issue is controversial and therefore he cannot act alone and requires agreement by the Executive.

But Brandon Lewis intends to lay new regulations in Parliament next week to allow him to direct Mr Swann's department to commission the services, the Guardian has reported.

Mr Lewis was reportedly prompted by concerns many women are still travelling to Great Britain to access services.

A UK Government spokesperson confirmed there is disappointment that full abortion services have not yet been commissioned, adding "further legislative action at Westminster" is being considered.

DUP leader Arlene Foster and her party’s leader at Westminster, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, met with Mr Lewis earlier on Thursday on the matter.

Sir Jeffrey said: “We underscored that this matter rests with the Health Minister Robin Swann and the Government should leave it with the devolved structures to make such decisions.

“We will continue to pursue this matter with the Government in the coming days.”

Abortion is a devolved matter. Any move by an NIO Minister to legislate over the head of the Northern Ireland Executive would raise serious questions about when and in what areas the Government can make interventions in a devolved administration. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, DUP MP

Sir Jeffrey added: “When the Northern Ireland Executive was not functioning due to Sinn Féin’s boycott, the Government foisted the most liberal abortion laws anywhere in Europe upon Northern Ireland.

“Such laws would never have commanded a majority in the Northern Ireland Assembly.”

However, Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin has called on the Health Minister to take action.

“The Health Minister needs to fulfil his legal obligations and responsibilities and commission services for modern compassionate health care services for women,” she said.

“The legislation is in place and needs to be implemented.

“There should be no further delays in the commissioning of modern health care services.”

Alliance MLA and health spokesperson Paula Bradshaw has also said the onus is on the Health Minister to act.

“I share the frustration of thousands across Northern Ireland that unionist ministers continue to resist every single inch of progress and deny rights to people in Northern Ireland which have long been enjoyed by UK citizens elsewhere,” she said.

“Reports that the Secretary of State is having to intervene to have health services for pregnant women delivered on an equitable basis in Northern Ireland as in the rest of the UK, as required in the abortion regulations, are just the latest bewildering example.

“I firmly believe in devolution, but it requires ministers who are willing to take responsibility for actual delivery.”

Abortion is an issue which sharply divides opinion in Northern Ireland with strong pro-choice and anti-abortion lobbies.

On Monday, a motion by DUP MLA Paul Givan seeking to restrict abortions in cases of non-fatal disabilities passed its second reading.

Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O'Neill accused the DUP of attempting to "roll back abortion progress", but her MLAs abstained on that vote.

Separately, the party has announced its intention to bring a paper to the Executive calling for Mr Swann to commission full abortion services.

A UK Government spokesperson said: "We remain disappointed that the Department of Health and Northern Ireland Executive have failed to commission full abortion services, following the change to the law last March.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation closely, including considering further legislative action at Westminster, given the nature of the legal duties on the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland in this context."