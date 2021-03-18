NI 'will adapt to any change in vaccine supply' - Swann

The health minister says Northern Ireland will be able to adapt to any changes in supply of the coronavirus vaccine.

It comes after the NHS warned the UK is set to experience a "significant reduction" in vaccine supply from the end of this month.

The "supply constraint" will last for a month from the week beginning 29 March, and local vaccination centres and services have been told by NHS England to close unfilled bookings from 29 March.

Robin Swann tweeted: “We are currently considering what impact if any the announcement today on vaccine supplies might have on our programme.

“Our vaccination programme will continue in the coming weeks and more people will continue to receive first and second doses.

“As has been the case since the programme began, the number of vaccinations carried out over time will vary due to supply however our programme is presently ahead of schedule and as ever we will be able to adapt to any changes in circumstances as they arise.”

To date, 704,747 coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland, including 640,801 first doses.

A total of 9,347 doses were administered in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, community pharmacies will join the vaccination roll-out from the end of this month, with more than 300 signing up to the programme.

Mr Swann says their contribution to getting as many people vaccinated as possible “will be invaluable”.

The official launch of the roll-out to community pharmacies will be on 30 March, but the department says it is expected that many will have started before then.

The Chief Executive of Community Pharmacy NI, Gerard Greene, said: “This is a fantastic and welcome step forward.

“The accessibility and reach of the community pharmacy network, with pharmacists as skilled vaccinators, means they are well equipped to take part in the vaccine programme and further contribute to the pandemic response.”

In addition, the opening of the new mass vaccination centre at the SSE Arena in Belfast is due to take place on 29 March.