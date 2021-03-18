One more coronavirus-related death recorded in NI

One more person who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland has died in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,101, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 169 new positive cases, out of 1,836 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 1,152 positive cases.

There are currently 167 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 16 of them in intensive care and 14 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 99%, with Altnagelvin, the Causeway, the Royal Victoria, the South West Acute, and the Ulster Hospital all operating beyond capacity.

There are also 12 confirmed and active outbreaks in care homes.

The latest figures come as the head of Northern Ireland’s vaccination programme has said delays in sourcing AstraZeneca jabs in the UK will not have a significant impact on the scheduled roll-out in the region.